A parliamentary committee has written to Britain’s biggest banks to question them about reports that small and midsized enterprises are struggling to open new accounts, suggesting that action might be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- MPs Probe Lenders Over Small Biz Access To Bank Accounts - April 20, 2021
- Collins, King introduce new legislation to help some small seasonal businesses - April 20, 2021
- Why Open Banking May Be Key For Small Businesses In The Post-Pandemic Recovery - April 20, 2021