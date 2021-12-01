Mudra NPAs: Bad loans in FY21 jumped 30% in value; nearly doubled from FY19

Credit and Finance for MSMEs: 5.07 crore loans involving Rs 3.21 lakh crore were sanctioned in FY21, of which Rs 3.11 lakh crore loan amount was disbursed in comparison to 6.22 crore loans sanctioned …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: