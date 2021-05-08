A man from Orange County, California has been accused of exploiting the federal program that helped businesses cope with the COVID pandemic by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars which he spent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Mustafa Qadiri Charged With Using COVID Loans to Buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini
A man from Orange County, California has been accused of exploiting the federal program that helped businesses cope with the COVID pandemic by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars which he spent …