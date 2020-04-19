Nancy Pelosi says agreement on small business relief ‘will be soon’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a interview set t fair on “Fox News Sunday” said she believes Congress will “come to an agreement” on the $250 billion request to replenish the coronavirus pandemic …
