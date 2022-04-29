The most frequent sources of government-based financial assistance programs were the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with 48% and 47% of firms …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- National Small Business Week Celebrates Entrepreneurship In The Face Of Adversity - April 29, 2022
- Best Bad Credit Loans (2022) Top Bad Credit Score Lender Options - April 29, 2022
- SBA is going on tour during Small Business Week - April 29, 2022