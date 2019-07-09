Small Business Administration loans to tornado victims thus far total $2,291,500, an SBA spokeswoman said Monday. For homeowners and renters, so far, the SBA has approved 51 loans, with at least 316 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Nearly $2.3M in SBA loans approved to help with tornado recovery
Small Business Administration loans to tornado victims thus far total $2,291,500, an SBA spokeswoman said Monday. For homeowners and renters, so far, the SBA has approved 51 loans, with at least 316 …