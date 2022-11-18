Known as the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA), it is the latest initiative that United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta have rolled out as a part of the Atlanta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New $3.5M loan program will help Atlanta small businesses buy commercial property - November 18, 2022
- Biden will ask the Supreme Court to allow his student-loan forgiveness plan to move forward after lower courts blocked the relief - November 17, 2022
- How small business owners can access a simplified home lending process - November 17, 2022