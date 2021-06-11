Small businesses in New York state that still need a cash infusion to cover costs from the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to a new pool of money. Starting this week, small businesses can apply for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
New coronavirus assistance money available for small New York businesses
Small businesses in New York state that still need a cash infusion to cover costs from the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to a new pool of money. Starting this week, small businesses can apply for …