Massachusetts will steer nearly $169 million in U.S. Treasury funding toward loans and seed money for small businesses and entrepreneurs, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New initiative pledges $169M for small businesses in Massachusetts - December 6, 2022
- Virginia to receive $230 million in U.S. aid for small businesses, loans - December 6, 2022
- 5 Small Caps Paying Strong Dividends - December 6, 2022