President Donald Trump signed new legislation easing some of the policies surrounding the Paycheck Protection Program under the federal coronavirus relief bill. The Paycheck Protection Program …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New law easing terms of popular small business loan program tied to shutdowns - June 6, 2020
- New York firm helps small businesses emerge from the COVID-19 crisis - June 6, 2020
- Friday’s May jobs report surprised economists. It could be a sign that the government’s program to rescue small businesses is paying off - June 6, 2020