Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a new loan program to support women- and minority-owned small businesses. Between rising delta variant cases …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New loan program seeks to help minority- and women-owned Ohio businesses - October 6, 2021
- $2.2 million in micro-loans set to aid west Louisville businesses - October 6, 2021
- Small Business Owners Report: Revenues & Optimism - October 6, 2021