The revolving loan fund program is overseen by the Northwest New Mexico Council of Governments for San Juan, McKinley and Cibola counties.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New loan program targeted at existing businesses in San Juan, McKinley, Cibola counties - January 26, 2023
- Florida Has $142M Available For Small Businesses, Start-Ups - January 26, 2023
- My student loan balance has ballooned by over $30,000 since college, but I’ll never be shamed into refinancing - January 26, 2023