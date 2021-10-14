Small-scale marijuana businesses in New Mexico would receive access to publicly financed loans of up to $250,000 in an effort to promote social and economic fairness, under a proposal unveiled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New Mexico explores public financing for cannabis businesses - October 14, 2021
- Where’s the COVID relief money for small, minority-owned businesses? - October 14, 2021
- Crypto Loans Unlock Cash, but They Carry Risks - October 14, 2021