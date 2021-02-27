A new round of PPP loans was launched this week and aims to reach more minority-owned businesses. The changes to the program will benefit businesses with very few or no employees including sole …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- New round of PPP loans aims to reach minority owned businesses - February 26, 2021
- SBA continues providing loans to businesses affected by disaster - February 26, 2021
- Michigan Senate leader’s business OK’d for second federal loan amid COVID aid fight - February 26, 2021