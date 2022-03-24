‘New Start Act’ Aims to Help Formerly Incarcerated Marylanders Start Businesses

A new bill making its way through the Maryland legislature would offer small business loans and training to Maryland residents who were formerly incarcerated and want to start businesses. Returning …
