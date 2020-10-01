While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hash out a new relief effort, House Democrats have proposed another Covid-19 aid bill. Here’s what it means for PPP borrowers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New stimulus proposal grants a second round of PPP loans for hard-hit businesses - October 1, 2020
- Despite Billions in Fees, Banks Predict Meager Profits on P.P.P. Loans - October 1, 2020
- The best private student loans of 2020 - October 1, 2020