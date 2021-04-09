As a financial lender, ECDI can also provide capital with loans up to $350,000, serving as a one-stop resource for members. “WBCs are vital to supporting women-owned small businesses, and they go hand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Skowhegan man allegedly used PPP loan to buy cowboy boots and wedding ring - April 9, 2021
- New Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia will provide training, assistance and loan capital - April 9, 2021
- Small Business Administration Halts Opening Day Of Covid-19 Grant Applications For Distressed Theaters, Live Venues - April 8, 2021