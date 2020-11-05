New Zealand’s government will increase lending to small businesses and begin rolling out a new job-support program before the end of the year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- IOU Financial Announces Loan Purchase Agreement with Neuberger Berman Fund, Private Placement and Appointment of New Director - November 4, 2020
- New Zealand Plans Boost for Small Businesses, Job Support - November 4, 2020
- SBA questionnaire to require PPP borrowers to justify loans. Some questions are concerning. - November 4, 2020