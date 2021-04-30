Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday met with San Fernando business owners who have been hit hard through the COVID-19 pandemic before signing legislation that will provide $6.2 bill in tax cuts for small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Newsom Meets With San Fernando Small Business Owners, Signs $6.2B Tax Relief Measure
Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday met with San Fernando business owners who have been hit hard through the COVID-19 pandemic before signing legislation that will provide $6.2 bill in tax cuts for small …