Nigeria: CBN Disbursed N3trn Loans to Nigerian Businesses in One Year to Cushion Impact of Covid-19 – Emefiele

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has revealed that the central bank has so far disbursed about N3 trillion to households, small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), smallholder farmers, pharmaceutical companies …
