IN SHORT: A Facebook page impersonating First Bank promises loans to small businesses in Nigeria. But it’s all a scam. The Facebook page FIRST BANK of Nigeria claims to offer loans to small and medium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Nigeria: No, First Bank Is Not Offering Loans to Nigerian Small Businesses Through This Unverified Facebook Account - July 24, 2023
- New York small businesses and non-profits can apply for $150K loan under new state effort - July 23, 2023
- 6 Best Unsecured Business Loans of 2023 | Money - July 21, 2023