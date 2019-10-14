The fintech company funded by venture capital entities such as Omidyar Network and Alitheia Capital plans to disburse 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) within the next five years to small businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Nigerian Fintech Firm Targets $1.1 Billion in Eastern Europe Loans - October 14, 2019
- Earnings of Latino-Owned Businesses Jumped 46% in Past 12 Months - October 14, 2019
- SBA reports decline in loans from KC District Office - October 14, 2019