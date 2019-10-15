The fintech company, funded by venture capital entities such as Omidyar Network and Alitheia Capital, plans to disburse C1 billion ($1.1 billion) within the next five years to small businesses unable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Nigeria’s Lidya plans $1.1bn SMEs loans for Czech, Poland - October 15, 2019
- SBI’s home loan processing fee is back. What does it mean for borrowers - October 15, 2019
- Community Trust Bancorp: A Small-Cap Dividend Aristocrat Worth A Look - October 15, 2019