The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday said that the newly-established NIRSAL Microfinance Bank would provide loans to small businesses at a single digit interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NIRSAL MFB ‘ll provide loans to MSMEs at 5% –Emefiele
The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday said that the newly-established NIRSAL Microfinance Bank would provide loans to small businesses at a single digit interest …