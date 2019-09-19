No Stressed Small, Medium Businesses To Be Declared Bad Loan Till March 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government on Thursday asked banks not to declare any stressed loan account of MSMEs as NPA till March 2020 and work on recasting their debt. At a press conference after meeting PSU bank heads, …
