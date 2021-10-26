Several people are learning the hard way that you aren’t actually allowed to spend COVID small business stimulus money on collectables or luxury items. The justice department has released details …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- American Riviera Bank Reports 20% Core Loan Growth - October 25, 2021
- No, You Can’t Use Federal COVID Relief Loan to Buy a Lamborghini or $57,000 Pokemon Card - October 25, 2021
- SBA disaster loans available for excessive moisture - October 25, 2021