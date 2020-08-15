The approval percentage for small business loan applications at big banks ($10 billion+ in assets) rose three-tenths of a percent from 13.5% in June to 13.8% in July, according to the;astest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Non-PPP Loan Approvals Continue Slow But Steady Rebound - August 15, 2020
- The New Regular: The small business standup act - August 14, 2020
- A Worrying Sign For Long Term Economic Health – Small Business Health - August 14, 2020