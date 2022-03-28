The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, or GPIWC, is working to help immigrant entrepreneurs thrive by connecting them with financial resources. “Immigrants continue to be our future. And if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Nonprofit connects immigrant-owned businesses with loans - March 28, 2022
- Deadline Nears For Tornado-Stricken Businesses To File For Loans - March 28, 2022
- Biden budget would boost funding for SBA loans, fighting financial crime - March 28, 2022