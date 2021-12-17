North Carolina launches $500M recovery grant program for hospitality, other businesses

The North Carolina Department of Revenue has launched a $500 million Business Recovery Grant Program. The program will give one-time payments to eligible North Carolina businesses that have dealt with …
