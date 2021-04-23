A federal grand jury indicted a North Carolina man Thursday accused of fraudulently obtaining $1.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. In a Department of Justice press release William …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- North Carolina man accused of fraudulently obtaining $1.5M in PPP loans - April 22, 2021
- Alkhidmat to provide soft loans for small busineses - April 22, 2021
- Middlesex County Man Admits to Fraud, Stealing PPP Loans Meant for Small Businesses - April 22, 2021