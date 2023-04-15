After receiving more than $660,000 in PPP loans, the pizzeria owner sold his restaurant and used the funds on an alpaca farm and a cryptocurrency-themed radio show.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- North Shore pizzeria owner used PPP loans to buy alpaca farm, admits to fraud - April 15, 2023
- US Small Business Administration Removes “Outdated Limits” on Non-Depository Lenders to Boost Access to Capital - April 15, 2023
- Small Business Administration Implements Rules to Address Persistent Capital Access Gaps - April 14, 2023