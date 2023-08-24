More than $890,000 was loaned or granted out into the region from April through June through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Northwest Minnesota Foundation issues $890,000 in grants and loans during 4th quarter - August 24, 2023
- What small businesses want to hear from the GOP debaters - August 24, 2023
- If your business needs a revolving credit line, consider these 4 lenders - August 24, 2023