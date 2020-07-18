He did not define how small a loan would have to be to qualify for automatic forgiveness, and added it should be paired with some form of fraud protection, without going into detail. Several business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Not all PPP loans need to be verified, suggests Treasury Secretary Mnuchin - July 18, 2020
- Here are the Denton County businesses that were approved for PPP loans of $2M or more - July 18, 2020
- Mnuchin backs extending PPP but targeting it at ‘smaller companies’ and restaurants, hotels, as he also talks up loan forgiveness - July 18, 2020