Polish small businesses will have access to business loans of up to EUR 50,000 without pledging any assets, repayable over a period of up to three years. The decision to expand into Poland was taken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Noviti Finance has entered Poland and started providing business loans to Polish companies - February 1, 2023
- These Entrepreneurs Get the Whole Community Involved in Funding Their Small Businesses - February 1, 2023
- Pensacola-area Black and Latino business owners wanted for new small business loan program - February 1, 2023