Small businesses in low-to-moderate income communities will be offered $35 million in no-interest loans, and a $700,000 grant will be given to community partners in those neighborhoods.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- NYC Announces $35 Million In No-Interest Loans For Small Businesses, Encourages New Yorkers To Shop Local - November 25, 2020
- ‘It’s great we can keep serving’ | Thanksgiving rush brings needed boost for small businesses - November 25, 2020
- Once among the fastest-growing sectors, female-owned small businesses report failing health during the pandemic - November 25, 2020