Owl Rock Capital said the program will make low-interest loans “with an emphasis on minority-owned businesses impacted by Covid-19 and other economic and social crises.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- NYC asset management firm commits $5 million to minority small-business loan program - June 11, 2020
- Small Business Access To Credit Improves, But Fed Cautions Full Recovery May Not Be Until 2022 - June 11, 2020
- The Small Business Administration says it’s loosening payroll restrictions to allow partial loan forgiveness under PPP small business aid program - June 11, 2020