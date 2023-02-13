Subba Lama, owner of a Bubble tea shop in Queens, New York, was approved for a $50,000 five-year, below-market interest rate loan from a new city program that will help him pay for much-needed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- NYC Stalls Small Business Loan Program Due to Applicant Overload - February 13, 2023
- ‘Deeply disturbing’: This US watchdog uncovered $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans — obtained using over 69,000 sketchy Social Security numbers - February 13, 2023
- Talking Business: Chris Ferris discusses Fidelity Bank at 115 and its search for a partner - February 13, 2023