The 93-year old book shop, one of 48 original stores still standing on New York City’s famous Book Row on 4th Avenue, has survived the Great Depression, two World Wars, the rise of e-books, and online …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 5 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Vote - October 25, 2020
- NYC’s iconic Strand bookstore warns it may close as pandemic weighs on business - October 25, 2020
- Report forecasts major small business job losses in Denver and beyond as winter chill sets in - October 25, 2020