Businesses with 50 employees or fewer are currently entitled to a loan of $10,000 interest-free for the first year, and depending on the size of the business, the loan can be extended to as much as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- NZ Election 2020: Labour plans to extend small business loans by three years with two years interest-free - September 7, 2020
- Republican Stimulus Bill Would Help Airlines, Exclude Student Loans And Direct Cash Payments - September 7, 2020
- Here’s how much small businesses in Tampa Bay received from local Covid-19 relief funds - September 7, 2020