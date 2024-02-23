Here’s a summary of what the loan programs offer: Malama Business grants loans between $2,500 and $149,999 to establish or build upon Native Hawaiian-owned small business, according to OHA’s website.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs seeks candidates for loan programs - February 22, 2024
- Biden cancels federal students loans for 153,000 people - February 22, 2024
- Small business loans offered ahead of Memorial Cup - February 22, 2024