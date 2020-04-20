Congress and the White House are nearing a deal on major stopgap legislation that would put $300 billion into a depleted loan program for small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- On Politics: Help for Small Businesses - April 20, 2020
- Shake Shack returning $10 million virus-linked small business loan - April 20, 2020
- Why the Coronavirus Stimulus Doesn’t Work for Some Small Businesses - April 20, 2020