Nearly 70% of the small business owners turned to their personal funds, instead of a loan, to address their financial challenges. “It should be a national imperative to open up and expand access …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
OnDeck Launches Summer Of Small Business National Campaign
Nearly 70% of the small business owners turned to their personal funds, instead of a loan, to address their financial challenges. “It should be a national imperative to open up and expand access …