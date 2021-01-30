When auto repair shop owner Michael Hannah requested a second Paycheck Protection Program loan from his long-time bank, BOK, earlier this month, he was met with the sounds of silence.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Online lending platforms come to the rescue of the Paycheck Protection Program, Colorado businesses - January 30, 2021
- Maine gets $221K in loans, Fenway vaccines starting Monday - January 30, 2021
- More than $349 Million in PPP loans approved in second round - January 29, 2021