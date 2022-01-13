A policy that is meant to “protect” a few irresponsible or unfortunate consumers from themselves would likely harm substantially more consumers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Opinion: Capping payday loan rates is bad news for those who need them - January 12, 2022
- Marshall Fire: Small Business Loan Program Helping Pave New Roads For Victims - January 12, 2022
- Federal Government Is Helping Small Businesses After Marshall Fire - January 12, 2022