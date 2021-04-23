Thousands of Rhode Island small businesses, in times of desperation, had no choice but to seek federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to keep their operations running and Rhode Islanders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Opinion/Carlozzi: Small business should not be taxed on PPP loans - April 23, 2021
- SBA Launches Supplemental Targeted Advance for Small Businesses Hardest Hit by COVID-19 - April 23, 2021
- PPP loans won’t be taxed, Michigan Treasury says - April 23, 2021