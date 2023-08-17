John Sorensen is president and CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association. For decades, the U.S. Small Business Administration has worked with lenders to extend affordable loans to small businesses through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Samuel Adams Celebrates 15 Years of Brewing the American Dream and $100 Million in Small Business Funding - August 17, 2023
- 3 Best No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval: Fast Cash For Bad Credit Same Day Personal Loans & Small Payday Loans Online – UPDATED - August 17, 2023
- Opinion: Restore loan rules that assist small businesses in Iowa - August 17, 2023