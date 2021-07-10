Half of our country’s workforce is employed in small business. Unlike large corporations, some of which grew during the COVID-19 shutdowns, small businesses are particularly vulnerable. About …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Opinion: Tort reform is needed for small business COVID recovery
Half of our country’s workforce is employed in small business. Unlike large corporations, some of which grew during the COVID-19 shutdowns, small businesses are particularly vulnerable. About …