This year’s Legislature directed $2 million in funding to restart program PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — An affordable loan program is again available for homeowners and small businesses in Oregon to repair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Oregon DEQ partnership resumes offering affordable loans for failing septic systems - November 4, 2021
- Business outlook: Build your small business credit score - November 4, 2021
- FEMA grants, SBA loans: How to get government help to rebuild after a natural disaster - November 4, 2021