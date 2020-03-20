From coffee shops and bakeries to restaurants and breweries, small business owners across Oregon have been paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down their small operations. Many businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Oregon small business owners impacted by coronavirus can now apply for SBA disaster loans up to $2M
From coffee shops and bakeries to restaurants and breweries, small business owners across Oregon have been paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down their small operations. Many businesses …