Babaranti, in a statement on Sunday, noted that about N4.8bn had been disbursed to 28,000 residents, adding that the money was disbursed as soft loans to support small businesses. Speaking on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Osun to disburse N615m to small business owners - June 30, 2019
- What Are The Financial Options For Small Businesses? - June 30, 2019
- How to Fund the Franchise Business You’ve Always Wanted - June 30, 2019